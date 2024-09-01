Information for DIRECTV Stream customers regarding loss of KSAT

As of Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at 7 p.m. EST, KSAT was removed from the DIRECTV Stream channel lineup, meaning that KSAT is currently not available to DIRECTV Stream subscribers in the San Antonio area. KSAT remains available for free over-the-air and to subscribers of all other video providers that carry the station, including the DIRECTV satellite service.

We apologize for this situation.

Unlike with cable and satellite providers, KSAT does not control negotiations with streaming platforms like DIRECTV Stream. Instead, The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, controls negotiations for the carriage of KSAT on streaming services, including DIRECTV Stream.

KSAT would prefer to negotiate directly with streaming services, but, unfortunately, that is not how things work today. We hope that will change in the future.

For now, Disney and DIRECTV Stream are at an impasse in negotiating an agreement. As a consequence, KSAT has been dropped from the DIRECTV Stream service unless and until those two parties can get a deal done. We hope that will happen soon, but KSAT does not have any insight into the Disney/DIRECTV Stream negotiations.

We understand that you are likely frustrated with this situation. We are, too.

DIRECTV Stream subscribers wishing to see KSAT have several options. As mentioned, KSAT remains available for free over-the-air with an antenna. KSAT also remains available on the lineups of all other video service providers in the San Antonio area, or you can stream KSAT local programming for free on most smart TVs, streaming devices and even your phone. Get more information about our streaming apps here.

You may reach out to Disney at 818-460-7477. You may reach out to DIRECTV at 1-800-531-5000.