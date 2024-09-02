83º
Bauer Unit at Guadalupe River State Park temporarily closes due to vandalism

The trails are open to foot traffic only at the main park, Guadalupe River State Park officials said

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

The Bauer Unit will remain closed until further notice, according to Guadalupe River State Park. (Guadalupe River State Park)

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Texas Parks and Wildlife announced that the Bauer Unit at Guadalupe River State Park has been temporarily closed due to recent vandalism.

The Bauer Unit’s closure was announced on the Guadalupe River State Park’s Facebook page on Sunday morning, citing “recent incidents of vandalism.”

The post added that recent vandalism has caused problems with keeping the park clean and safe for guests.

“As we work on getting our gate repaired (again), the Bauer Unit will remain closed to all visitors; trespassing will not be tolerated,” the Facebook post said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife reminded guests to follow the “Leave No Trace” principles when visiting state parks, which include:

  • Plan ahead and prepare
  • Travel and camp on sturdy surfaces
  • Dispose of waste properly
  • Leave behind what you find
  • Minimize campfire impacts
  • Respect wildlife
  • Be considerate of other visitors

The park also clarified in a different post that the trails are open to foot traffic only at the main park, but the Bauer Unit continues to remain closed.

Guadalupe River State Park is located at 3350 Park Road 31 in Spring Branch. Click here for a map of the park.

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

