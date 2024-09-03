Bexar County, University Health hosts a no-cost flu shot event

University Health and Bexar County will host a no cost flu drive thru event.

SAN ANTONIO – Getting your flu shot couldn’t be any easier. Register now for one of the Bexar County and University Health drive-thru flu shot events. Vaccination is available for adults and children 6 months and older. Anyone who would like to receive their flu shot can register online. Covid-19 vaccines will not be available at this event.

Event dates:

Saturday, Sept. 28: 8 a.m. – noon, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St. Hosted by Commissioner Tommy Calvert, Precinct 4.

Saturday, Oct. 12: 8 a.m. - noon, SWISD, 11914 Dragon Lane. Hosted by Commissioner Clay-Flores, Precinct 1.

Saturday, Oct. 26: 8 a.m. - noon, Gustafson Stadium, 7001 Culebra Road (located on South Cherry Street, Lot B or C). Hosted by Commissioner Justin Rodriguez, Precinct 2.

Saturday, Nov. 9: 8 a.m. - noon, Dub Farris Athletic Complex, 8400 North Loop 1604 W. Hosted by Commissioner Grant Moody, Precinct 3.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.