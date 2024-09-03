One person injured after fire at South Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person was injured from a garage fire at a home on the city’s South Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews were called just before 3 p.m. to a house in the 9000 block of Yett Avenue.

According to SAFD, the fire started in the garage of a home while the homeowners were out.

They came home and saw the fire. As they called for help, the homeowners and neighbors tried to contain the fire to the garage until firefighters arrived, SAFD said.

Firefighters believed the fire was contained in the garage, but crews were working to ensure it did not spread to the house next door.

One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, according to fire officials at the scene.

SAFD said it is unclear what started the fire.