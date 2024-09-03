WATCH: Kerrville residents express mixed opinions on 2024 presidential election in ‘Your Voice, South Texas’

KERRVILLE, Texas – KSAT is spotlighting the concerns of people across various South Texas towns ahead of the 2024 presidential election in the series, “Your Voice, South Texas.”

This week’s episode takes us to Kerrville, a Hill Country city nestled in Kerr County. KSAT found that people in the solidly conservative county are more focused on local issues.

Watch the full episode in the video player above.

We spoke with people at Pint & Plow, a brewery/restaurant/coffee shop in the center of town. The people of Kerrville, an area with 24,000 residents, said the area has changed a lot in recent years.

“Kerrville is a lot more diverse than probably Kerrville knows,” said Leslie Jones.

“I’m going to vote [this November] for Ms. Harris...and the reason I’m going to vote for her is that...I feel like she’s the best person for the country. I don’t go to a political party. I always vote my conviction-- who I think can best run America,” said Clifton Fifer, Jr.

Fifer, 71, is a retired teacher who was born and raised in Kerrville.

Sharon Davis told KSAT she plans to vote for former president Donald Trump.

“As a person, I don’t care for him...he gets too radical in putting people down. I don’t believe in putting people down to make me look better. But money-wise, the man knows how to make money.”

“I don’t identify as a Republican. I don’t identify as a Democrat,” said Jeremy Walther, owner of Pint & Plow.

Despite the differing political opinions in Kerrville, we found its people are united on one big thing: local issues. That was on display late July, when heavy rains caused flooding in Kerrville and about a dozen homes were damaged. The community pulled together to help those in need.