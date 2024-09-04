Uvalde municipal court judge on 90-day leave of absence following drug arrest

UVALDE, Texas – A municipal court judge in Uvalde is under a 90-day leave of absence after a city council meeting on Tuesday.

The Uvalde City Council voted 4-1 on the leave agreement for Judge Richard O. Gonzales. He was arrested at the same time as his grandson and three others after officers found drugs while serving his grandson an indictment, according to the Uvalde Leader-News.

Recommended Videos

Gonzales’ attorney, Rogelio Munoz, told the council his client was only arrested because Gonzales’ grandson didn’t take ownership of the drugs during the arrest.

“Mr. Gonzales categorically proclaims his innocence. He contends he’s not guilty,” the attorney told the council.

Munoz said he didn’t have all the facts in the case and was interpreting his understanding of the situation but maintained that this was solely an accusation.

“(Gonzales) has not been indicted by a grand jury. There is no pending criminal case in a court. There was merely an accusation, and an accusation is not proof,” Munoz told the council.

“... I don’t think there’s anybody in this room, and including on this board, who thinks that Richard Gonzales uses drugs, possesses drugs or is involved with drugs,” the attorney continued.

Munoz asked the council for an opportunity to give Gonzales a chance to clear his name.

The council then opened up public discussion, and a former employee spoke in favor of the judge before there was another closed session.

City council members came back from executive session and said they would agree to a 90-day minimum leave of absence for the judge to get a resolution in his case.

Uvalde is looking for a temporary judge while Gonzales is on leave.