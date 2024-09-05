H-E-B donates pallets of apples to San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B on Thursday donated truckloads of apples to the San Antonio Food Bank.

About 17 truckloads of apples were delivered by the grocer to food banks across the state that are part of the Feeding Texas Network.

The donations are in commemoration of Hunger Action Month, which is recognized in September.

H-E-B plans to work with schools, food banks, and other nonprofits to continue its support during Hunger Action Month.

According to H-E-B, one in eight Texans have faced the threat of hunger.

Texas is one of nine states with greater food insecurity than the entire nation, according to the nonprofit Feeding Texas.

H-E-B’s Hunger Relief program donated more than 33 million pounds of food to families in need last year and more than one billion pounds of food to 5,500 nonprofit organizations in Texas and Mexico since 1982, a news release said.