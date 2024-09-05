82º
Local News

Man killed after crashing vehicle into utility pole on I-35

Cause of the crash remains under investigation

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: New Braunfels, Crash
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A man died after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole on a highway, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2500 block of Interstate 35 near Schmidt Avenue.

Police said the man, 22-year-old Joshua Ray Bilbrey, had crashed a Toyota Camry into a utility pole.

Bilbrey, a New Braunfels native, did not survive his injuries.

The northbound frontage road of I-35 was briefly closed after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

