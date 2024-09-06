Remember the Alamo Beer: Brewery site for sale

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Beer Co. opened its multimillion-dollar brewery and beer hall in March 2015 with a nod to its namesake shrine and a celebration of Texas’ independence, but it could close with far less fanfare.

As founder Eugene Simor considers what’s next for the more than 20-year-old company, he confirmed that a sale of the brewery real estate immediately east of downtown is among the options already under consideration.

“Alamo Beer Co. is seeking additional investors to recapitalize and reorganize the family-owned business,” Simor told me.

He also said the company is exploring a potential sale and leaseback of the brewery site and adjoining acreage, a partial sale of the company, a merger or an asset sale.

“The real estate value has escalated much faster than the distribution side of business and we are exploring options for other uses on the prime site next to downtown,” Simor said.

Alamo Beer’s real estate includes 2 acres on Burnet Street where its brewery, beer hall and other operations are based, as well as an adjacent 2 acres on Lamar Street.

Alamo Beer has also taken less drastic steps to build up its business.

Last September, I reported that Alamo Beer took over the operations of VIVA Beer, extending the company’s production and distribution. Less than a month later, the craft brewing pioneers at Alamo acquired ShotGun Seltzer, a company that was established in Austin in 2019 and found itself potentially homeless after a deal with a San Marcos company fell through.

Alamo Beer also makes and packages beer, tea, soda, kava, root beer, coffee and D9 THC products under contract for other businesses. It’s licensed to package spirit- and wine-based beverages.

The company’s real estate is currently listed for sale. Simor said it’s zoned for a multitude of uses including hotel, office, residential or entertainment development.

While Alamo Beer may ultimately sell off its real estate or even its brand, Simor is hopeful he can continue to grow the business.

“I’ve got the company teed up for success,” he said.

Read more of this story, and other stories like it, in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.