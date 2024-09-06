Uvalde Catholic Church celebrates new counseling center opening

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, TX, has opened a new, onsite counseling facility to provide ongoing community healing and support following the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

UVALDE, Texas – A new counseling center opened in Uvalde, as the Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrated a grand opening Friday morning.

The Catholic Extension Society, which provided funds for the new center, said its mission is to provide ongoing community healing and support for the Uvalde community following the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Recommended Videos

“We are humbled and honored to support this new center for healing in the Uvalde Community. We pray that it will be a source of hope to those who receive services here, reminding them that they are not alone or abandoned in their search for peace,” Fr. Jack Wall, president of the Catholic Extension Society said.

The new center, with the help of Methodist Healthcare in San Antonio and the Children’s Bereavement Center in San Antonio, was furnished, outfitted, and donated on-site, full-time counselors who will serve twenty-five hours a week to help those in need.