San Antonio Botanical Garden to unveil ‘Illuminate’ exhibition in November

SAN ANTONIO – Prepare to journey through a colorful exhibition during the upcoming holidays at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

The garden brings “Illuminate” — a display of handcrafted lanterns that will light up tunnels and provide vibrant scenes such as intricate designs at the garden when the sun sets starting on Nov. 29.

Lanterns in Cleveland (©2024, Bobbi Sheridan Photography provided by San Antonio Botanical Garden)

Tianyu Arts & Culture produced the luminous spectacle, according to a press release.

“We are excited to offer the community this incredible opportunity to come together and experience such a stunning exhibition,” said Katherine Trumble, president & CEO of the San Antonio Botanical Garden. “Illuminate brings a unique blend of art and nature to San Antonio, providing a space where families and individuals can connect, enjoy the beauty of the Garden, and be inspired by breathtaking artistry. It’s truly a gift to our city, and we’re honored to be able to share it.”

Lanterns in Houston (Oden & Janelle Photographers provided by San Antonio Botanical Garden)

San Antonio Botanical Garden is offering presale period pricing, and tickets can be purchased in advance until Sept. 13.

Here are the presale ticket prices:

Adult weekday: $22 from Monday-Thursday

Adult weekend: $25

Child: $16 from Monday-Thursday

Child weekend: $18

Here are the regular prices after Sept. 13:

Adult weekday: $27 from Monday-Thursday

Adult weekend: $30

Child weekday: $21 from Monday-Thursday

Child weekend: $23

Parking is available for $20 online only on a first-come, first-served basis. According to the garden’s website, free overflow parking is available on Old Austin Road, about a 0.8-mile walk to the entrance.

Most visitors finish the experience in 90 minutes, according to the garden’s website.

The exhibition will stay at the San Antonio Botanical Garden until Jan. 12, 2025, and will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. The Garden is located at 555 Funston Pl.

To purchase the early bird pricing, click here.

Lanterns in Houston (Oden & Janelle Photographers provided by San Antonio Botanical Garden)

Lanterns in Houston (Oden & Janelle Photographers provided by San Antonio Botanical Garden)