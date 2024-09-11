Consumer Product Safety Commissioners call for Shein, Temu to be investigated over safety concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Concerns are growing over the safety of products sold by e-commerce platforms like Shein and Temu.

While Shein and Temu have gained popularity for their affordability and fast direct-to-consumer shipping, many of the products sold on these platforms are imported, especially from China. This complicates the enforcement of U.S. safety regulations, making it harder for the Consumer Product Safety Commission to ensure that these goods meet American standards.

CPSC commissioners asked staff to examine how these companies comply with the Consumer Product Safety Act, a law designed to protect consumers from unsafe products.

The call for the investigation comes as pressure mounts on the CPSC to help regulate e-commerce platforms selling foreign-made goods.

Products for babies and toddlers, such as cribs and toys, are of particular concern. Some items have even been flagged as potentially deadly, raising alarms about how well foreign sellers adhere to U.S. safety standards.

A significant challenge in this investigation is holding foreign sellers accountable, as many of these companies lack a direct presence in the U.S. This limits the CPSC’s ability to take enforcement actions, further complicating the issue.

In response, the CPSC commissioners have asked staff to provide recommendations on closing enforcement gaps and ensuring that these platforms comply with safety regulations.

The outcome of this investigation could result in new legislation, potentially making foreign e-commerce companies more accountable to U.S. laws.

KSAT reached out to the CPSC to see if an investigation was already underway and if any findings would be released. It issued the following statement:

“The safety of products imported and sold through all online marketplaces is a vitally important issue for consumers and businesses alike. Recently, the Commission found that Amazon acted as a distributor with respect to certain imported products sold on its site. The Commission, however, does not comment on any pending enforcement investigations. In addition, statements by the CPSC’s individual Commissioners do not necessarily represent the views or intentions of the Commission.”

Commissioners’ joint statement:

