Historic Pearl celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with these upcoming events

SAN ANTONIO – As Hispanic Heritage Month approaches, Pearl has announced a long list of events that will kick off the celebration on Sunday.

The events will showcase the cultural heritage of San Antonio with art exhibits, culinary celebrations and events for the community throughout the month.

“This time of year gives us a wonderful chance to reflect on San Antonio’s place in the world with its unique and vibrant identity, shaped by the rich cultural stories and traditions that are deeply intertwined with our city’s Hispanic heritage,” Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap said in a news release. “Our month-long celebration is all about creating meaningful connections and partnerships that highlight the spirit of San Antonio.”

Hispanic Heritage Month starts Sept. 15 and ends Oct. 15.

Here is a list of Hispanic Heritage Month events happening at Pearl:

A tandem bike featuring César Chávez, Frida Khalo, Gabriel García Márquez and Selena, covering the political and cultural spectrum that are the driving force behind the Latino community achievements and goals. This mural will serve as inspiration for future generations. The mural is titled "Always Pa'delante" with these individuals riding a tandem style bicycle and heading together towards the same destination along the way – “Always Forward.” (The Historic Pearl)

“Always Pa’delante” Mural Installation: “Always Pa’delante” is the newest mural installation Pearl will display starting Sept. 13 until Oct. 15 at Pearl’s Shaded Structure. Oaxacan artist Edefroy “Froy” Padilla created the mural to have notable figures like César Chávez, Frida Kahlo, Gabriel García Márquez and Selena Quintanilla to symbolize the political and cultural achievements of the Latino community. Padilla will also have two workshops that will offer the public an opportunity to learn from his craft on silk screening during the Pearl Farmers Market on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.

Viva Dieceséis at Pearl Park: A celebration to honor Mexico’s Independence from Spain with Viva Dieceséis from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 15. Guests can expect to see a presentation of Mexico’s national anthem, a Grito with the Consul General de Mexico Ruben Minutti Zanatta, folklórico performances from the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, mariachi performances and the third annual Grito Contest. There will also be a Rincon del Alibrije workshop for the kids.

Music on the Springs: Pearl will host Music on the Springs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday beginning Sept. 13 until Nov. 29 at 1100 Springs Plaza. The events will feature artisans, vendors, food and live music. On Sept. 13, visitors will see singer and songwriter Elise Road on the stage.

Live performances during Mercadito Cultural. (The Historic Pearl)

Mercadito Cultural: Pearl’s Farmers Markets brings Mercadito Cultural, which will happen from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. The celebration will include chefs, artisans and live performances by the Mariachi Las Alteñas. Pearl will then transition Mercadito Cultural to Harvest Markets every Wednesday through October starting Oct. 2.

“Mariachi Mondays”: A series of pop-up mariachi performances throughout Pearl Park will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Sept. 16 and running through Oct. 14.

"Movie Mondays": Pearl brings back "Movie Mondays" starting Oct. 14 until Dec. 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pearl will announce future movie titles through its social media pages