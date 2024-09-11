Spurs Culinary Residency Program announces new restaurant lineup for NBA season

San Antonio Spurs Culinary Residency at the Frost Bank Center on November 30, 2023. (Photo by Tony Garcia/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) and Aramark announced the lineup for the fourth season of the Spurs Culinary Residency Program at the Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, according to a press release.

From sweet treats to sushi and barbecue, the Frost Bank Center has got you covered this season.

“The Spurs Culinary Residency Program is more than just a showcase of delicious food; it’s a celebration of the stories and passion behind each local business,” said Kevin Barker, Associate Director of Culinary Experience at SS&E.

“By expanding the program and involving fans in the selection process, we want to highlight the unique narratives and culinary traditions that make San Antonio’s food scene so special,” Barker said.

The participating restaurants include:

SS&E selected these 12 restaurants, and fans voted on the final spot for The Purple Pig BBQ.

“Each restaurant will have the opportunity to showcase their culinary creations at designated concession stands throughout the season, including the balcony level concourse next to the H-E-B Fan Zone at section 217 as well as a new location on the club level at section 20 in the North Frost Club,” the release said.

These restaurant owners will have the chance to participate and learn about professional development opportunities. SS&E will host training on social media, marketing, human resources and financing.

“Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is honored to support the Spurs Culinary Residency program and contribute to the growth of San Antonio’s culinary landscape,” Derek Alexander, Vice President of Commercial, Marketing and Digital for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, said. “This program is a unique opportunity for local restaurants to shine, and we’re excited to be a part of their success.”