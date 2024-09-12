Expected trial date for man accused in brutal attack of ex-wife, two young daughters has been pushed back

SAN ANTONIO – A pretrial hearing for a man charged in a brutal attack of his ex-wife and two young daughters took place Thursday morning.

Stephen Clare is accused of shooting Mariah Gardner and stabbing his daughter Rosalie and Willow Gardner back in April 2023.

Willow, 11-month-old, didn’t survive her injuries.

In court, the defense filed a motion for Child Protective Service records and the judge granted them be handed over.

Also the state revealed the firearm used in this crime was recovered and was currently being tested at the Bexar County Crime Lab.

The judge ordered that testing be rushed so they could turn over those lab results by next hearing.

Because that evidence needs to be handed over to the defense, this now delays the first initial proposed trial date, set back in March.

In March, the tentative trial date was Oct. 11, but because of the delay this case looks like it won’t go to trial until early next year.

The case will be in front of the judge in 45 days.

Clare is facing the death penalty if he is found guilty.