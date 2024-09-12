88º
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa hosts seasonal hiring event on Sept. 28

Resort hopes to fill 150 open positions

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa will host a hiring event on Sept. 28 to fill more than 150 seasonal holiday jobs.

Attendees can meet with hiring managers, learn about the positions and potentially receive job offers on the same day.

The event will also hire positions to prepare for the debut of the “ICE!” holiday attraction.

The open roles include the following:

  • Food and beverage
  • Box office attendants
  • Event coordinators
  • Attraction attendants
  • Costume characters & escorts
  • Many additional positions

The hiring event will be inside the resort’s Cibolo Ballroom at 23808 Resort Pkwy from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 28. Parking is free for attendees.

Apply ahead of time here using the keyword “JW Marriott San Antonio.” Walk-ins are welcome to the event, according to the resort.

