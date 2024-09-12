Questions remain after fire at East Side motel; no injuries reported, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire late Wednesday night at a motel on the city’s East Side.

The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at a Super 8 motel in the 400 block of Roland Road, not far from Interstate 10 and South Walters Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a suspicious fire in a second-floor motel room. They quickly managed to put out the flames.

Fire officials said they had to vent at least two of the rooms as a result of the fire. There were no reported injuries.

An arson investigation team will now try to figure out the exact cause of the fire.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

A damage estimate for the motel rooms was not provided.