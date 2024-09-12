SAPD looking for missing 39-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR alert was issued on Thursday for a missing 39-year-old San Antonio woman.

Laura Juarez was last seen at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 7600 Block of Callaghan Road.

Juarez may be traveling in a White 2017 Infinity Q60 with Texas license plate VFL3153, police said.

She was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt, gray shorts and flip-flop sandals.

Juarez is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe Juarez’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Juarez’s whereabouts should contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

A CLEAR alert helps law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects.