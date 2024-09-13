84º
Local News

AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old boy from Kerr County, Ingram police say

Authorities are also searching for 32-year-old Talaya Graham

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Ingram Police Department are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy in Kerr County. (Ingram Police Department)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued late Thursday evening for a missing 6-year-old Kerr County boy.

The Ingram Police Department is searching for Kameron Parrish. Authorities believe he was abducted by 32-year-old Talaya Graham.

Parrish was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Brave Run, located in Ingram.

Parrish is 4 feet and 8 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

Graham is 5 feet and 3 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes. Ingram police said she was last seen driving a silver 2014 Nissan Versa with the Texas license plate TLS-5425.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to dial 9-1-1.

