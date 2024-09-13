Firefighter injured after fire destroys North Side home, SAFD says

San Antonio fire crews working a house fire in the 2800 block of Whisper Path St on Friday evening. The house was a total loss, and a firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to SAFD.

SAN ANTONIO – A North Side home was a total loss after a fire late Thursday evening.

The San Antonio Fire Department arrived at the home in the 2800 block of Whisper Path Street to find flames showing through the roof, according to fire officials on the scene.

A neighbor called in the fire, and the house was empty at the time, fire officials said.

SAFD said the home would be a total loss.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries, SAFD said.

The SAFD said fire investigators were coming to the scene.