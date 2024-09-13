Honor Flight San Antonio sends veterans to Washington D.C.

SAN ANTONIO – A group of veterans is traveling to the nation’s capital on Friday as part of Honor Flight San Antonio.

The group took off from the San Antonio International Airport and it is the 19th time that the nonprofit has given veterans the chance to visit the national memorials honoring their service by taking them completely free of charge.

The twenty veterans include those who have served in the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force during the Vietnam War, with each of them having served over 20 years. Their total years of service spans 185 years.

Together, they’ll visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., the Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II Veterans Memorial and the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

When the vets return from their stay on Sunday afternoon, they will receive a welcome home ceremony complete with a water cannon salute.

For more information about Honor Flight San Antonio or to donate, visit honorflightsanantonio.org.