Prominent San Antonio brewery to close after eight years in the community

Weathered Souls Brewing Company has announced it is closing its doors.

The brewery opened in 2016 and will officially close on Sept. 22, according to a Facebook post.

The post thanked the community for the years of support and invite the community to celebrate the last few days of being open.

“Over the years, we’ve weathered the storms, & despite the challenges the brewery world has faced, we managed to do thing we are incredibly proud of. We didn’t just brew beer, we created experiences,” the Facebook post said.

The post goes on to say the beer brewed didn’t stay local, making it out to numerous other states, including Washington, California, Tennessee and many more.

Doors will close one final time at 5 p.m. on Sept. 22.

A reason for the closure was not made clear in the post.