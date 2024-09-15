Amber Alert canceled: Arrest warrant issued for woman who violated child custody order

The Ingram Police Department issued an AMBER Alert on Thursday after 6-year-old Kameron Parrish was last seen on Wednesday morning. Authorities are also searching for 32-year-old Talaya Graham and 39-year-old Joseph Graham.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Authorities issued an arrest warrant for a woman who violated a child custody order and triggered an Amber Alert, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for 6-year-old Kameron Parrish.

Talaya Graham, 32, and Joseph Graham, 39, are believed to be connected with the former disappearance of Parrish, officials said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Parrish was found on Friday night, which canceled the Amber Alert.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office attempted a welfare check on Parrish on Thursday. Child Protective Services told Kerr County deputies that Talaya Graham was due in court regarding Parrish’s custody.

During the investigation, officials discovered that Talaya Graham intended to relocate to a different state with Parrish, which violated the court order. With Parrish’s whereabouts unknown at the time, DPS issued an Amber Alert.

Although Parrish was located and the Amber Alert was canceled, authorities do not know where Talaya Graham is. Officials said an arrest warrant for interfering in child custody was issued for Talaya Graham.

Officials have not said if Joseph Graham was located by authorities or if he is still on the loose.

Talaya Graham is 5 feet and 3 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Officers said Joseph Graham is 5 feet and 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

The 39-year-old also has his name tattooed on the left side of his neck. His name is in black and the outline of his name is in green, authorities said.

Ingram police said Talaya Graham was last seen driving a silver 2014 Nissan Versa with the Texas license plate TLS-5425. Police also said Friday that the vehicle has a small dent to its rear hatch, a line of four stickers splitting the middle of the vehicle’s rear window, and a flag sticker on the far rear driver’s side window.

If you have information regarding Talaya Graham’s whereabouts, contact 830-896-8477 or submit a tip at kerrtips.com.