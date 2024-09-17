Border Patrol agent killed in head-on collision in South Texas

KINGSVILLE, Texas – A Border Patrol agent was killed in a crash in South Texas on Monday night while he was on his way to work.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. east of Kingsville.

Brandon Brown, 46, of Corpus Christi, was driving eastbound on FM 70 near County Road 67 when a 2023 Dodge Charger traveling westbound on FM 70 crossed into the wrong side of the road, hitting Brown’s 1998 Lexus ES head-on.

Brown’s Lexus went off the road, coming to a rest in a ditch.

According to a Facebook post from Nueces County Precinct 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera, Brown had to be extricated from the driver seat of his vehicle.

Brown was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, DPS said.

Rivera’s post said the driver of the Dodge Charger, Eva Rosa of Bishop, was alert and talking before being taken to a hospital. It is unknown what caused her to cross into the other lane or if she will face any charges.

Brown was a 21-year veteran of the Border Patrol assigned to the Kingsville Border Patrol Station.