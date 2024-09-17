Kirby residents concerned after weeks-long water main break

KIRBY, Texas – A water leak in Kirby has led to a steady stream of water and ponding, which at first annoyed residents, but now it’s scaring them.

The leak is near a fire hydrant near the Farm to Market Road 78 and Gibbs Sprawl Road intersection.

“If it’s coming from the fire hydrant, that makes me wonder, is there going to be enough water pressure to put out a fire?” said Peggy Griffin. “These are trailers right here, and trailers burn up fast, so the whole trailer park could burn down if there isn’t enough adequate water pressure in the fire hydrant.”

Griffin said the leak has been running for about two weeks. Neighbors have reported the issue to city officials, but nothing has been done about it.

“The people who are on the council, the mayor, and everyone they drive by here, so they’re well aware of the issue,” Griffin said.

“When you see how fast (water is) moving right here, what are your thoughts?” asked KSAT’s John Paul Barajas.

“That’s a pretty bad leak; that’s got current going to it,” Griffin said.

KSAT contacted Kirby City Manager Wyndie Applewhite, who said it was the first she had heard of the leak but that she would have city firefighters check the fire hydrant.

A KSAT crew witnessed the Kirby Fire Department open the fire hydrant, and the water pressure looked fine. As for the running leak, Applewhite said they need to see if it was from the Texas Department of Transportation right away before repairs are made.

“If we’re supposed to be in stage three water restrictions, why is it that they don’t care about the water leaking down the road, and obviously, it’s been leaking for a while,” Griffin said.

“We’re sending someone out to check the location to determine who would be responsible,” TxDOT told KSAT.