Man who accelerated toward DPS trooper, drawing their fire, arrested overnight

SAN ANTONIO – A man who accelerated his vehicle toward a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempting to pull him over was arrested early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The multi-agency incident started around 10:20 a.m. on Monday when DPS troopers attempted to stop the driver of a red pickup truck that allegedly had stolen license plates.

They attempted to pull the truck over near Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road on the Northwest Side.

The man then accelerated toward the troopers, drawing gunfire from one of them, according to DPS.

San Antonio police said the man was taken into custody around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday near De Zavala and Interstate 10.

It is not immediately clear what charges the man is facing. The Texas Rangers were also assisting in the incident.

KSAT has reached out to DPS for more information. We will update this story as it develops.