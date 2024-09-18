Comal County Fair and Rodeo to return for its 131st year this September

Comal County Fair and Rodeo officially kicks off on Sept. 25 to Sept. 29.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The 131st-annual Comal County Fair and Rodeo returns to New Braunfels this September.

The fair will officially kick off from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29 at 701 East Common Street. However, some events will begin on Sept. 20.

Admission to the fair is free for children ages five and younger, $5 for children ages 6-11, and $10 for anyone aged 12 and older. There will be a $5 increase for adult admission on Sept. 28 evening.

Livestock shows, handcrafts and woodworking, and taste contests are some events taking place at the fair.

Comal County Fair and Rodeo hours:

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Free admission to the grounds from 5 p.m.- midnight.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Grounds are free until 4 p.m.

Grounds open 4 p.m.- 11 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Grounds open 8 a.m. - midnight

School-age students are free until 2 p.m.

Parade will be from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Grounds open 8 a.m.- 1 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Grounds open 8 a.m.- 10 p.m.

This year’s 16th annual Mutton Bustin has filled all 200 participants, but spectator admission fees are $5 each. The event will start at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Rodeo Arena.

Guests can also expect to see a Pig Wrangler Contest at 3 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Rodeo Arena.

General admission rodeo seating is $20 per person. Tickets can be purchased online, and rodeo tickets include fairground admission.

For a complete list of events, visit ComalCountyFair.org.