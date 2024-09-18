KSAT Connect users share photos & videos of Harvest Moon, partial lunar eclipse

SAN ANTONIO – A Harvest Moon, which featured a partial lunar eclipse, was visible to KSAT 12 viewers on Tuesday night.
The Harvest Moon became full at 9:34 p.m. on Sept. 17, and a small part of it became dim when part of the Earth’s shadow passed over it ten minutes later.
Recommended Videos
Here are some photos and videos that KSAT Connect users shared of the partial lunar eclipse:
Here’s how to upload photos on KSAT Connect:
- The first step is to open your KSAT News app, KSAT Weather Authority App, or the KSAT Connect website.
- On the KSAT app, click the “hamburger icon” on the top left side. You will click KSAT Insider and will see KSAT Connect. If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the top left side “hamburger icon” and click KSAT Connect.
- After you are on the KSAT Connect page, click the orange “upload pin” button, and it will ask you to log in or create a KSAT Insider account.
- Once signed in, click the orange “upload pin” and then click the blue “choose a file” button to choose the photo or video you want to upload.
- Select the channel and category.
- Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
- The last step is to click the orange “upload” button at the bottom right of your screen to submit your highlights.