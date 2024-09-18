95º
‘Makes my blood boil’: Thousands of dollars in tools stolen in broad daylight

Thefts are down in San Antonio by 6%, according to SAPD data

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – A crime of opportunity that unfolded in minutes was caught on Danielle Gomez’s security camera.

Her husband stopped by their Northwest Side home on Aug. 26 for lunch.

San Antonio police said that’s when a car pulled up to their driveway, and a man hopped out, sifting through their truck bed.

“It makes my blood boil because it’s in broad daylight,” Gomez said. “I mean, it was 4 to 5 pieces of Milwaukee; it’s called a pack out,” Gomez explained. “And they were heavy.”

The tools are not only heavy but also expensive. Gomez estimates they’re worth about $5,000.

“It was a huge hit because he works construction, and he tries to carry every tool he may possibly need for the day,” Gomez explained.

San Antonio police data shows that from January through August 2024, there were 34,493 reports of theft and larceny, a 6% decrease from the same timeframe last year.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said it’s a common crime that needs a solution.

“Ideally, I’d like to see a property crime program and something that possibly, in the future, we can work that with UTSA,” he said.

Until that solution comes, Gomez said her family is working on making up for the huge hit to their finances and sense of security.

“It sucks,” she said. “You feel invaded. You know, you feel not safe in your own neighborhood.”

