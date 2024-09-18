Zoo Boo! returns to San Antonio Zoo for Halloween season

Zoo Boo! starts on Sept. 21 and ends on Oct. 31.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is gearing up for a spooktacular Halloween season with the return of Zoo Boo!

The annual family-friendly event kicks off on Sept. 21 and ends on Oct. 31. Zoo Boo! features themed realms such as the Scarecrow Station at Train Depot, Creepy Crawlers in NEOTROPICA and Día de los Muertos in Zootenial Plaza.

Zoo Boo! will include free trick-or-treating, a Go Wild Hay Slide, live music and more. This year, the zoo will offer visitors the opportunity to dress up in costumes that match the park’s theme every weekend.

Here’s this season’s costume-themed weekends:

Sept. 21-22: Medieval Times

Sept. 28-29: Western Weekend

Oct. 5-6: Super Hero Days

Oct. 12-13: Mystery Monster Weekend

Oct. 19-20: Decade Dress Up Weekend

Only children under the age of 12 are allowed to wear a mask with their costumes.

From Wednesday to Sunday, guests can participate in the Cowboy Welcome Party from 9:30-10 a.m. or watch roaming entertainment from 11 a.m. to noon. A Mini Monster Mash will also take place from 2-2:30 p.m. and a Costume Contest from 3-3:30 p.m.

Free trick-or-treating takes place during the last hour of zoo operations, which includes from 4-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 6-7 p.m. Saturday.

The park encourages guests to bring their own bag for trick-or-treating.

Access to Zoo Boo! is included with general admission.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

