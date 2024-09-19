AAA: Gas prices down nearly 19% in Texas compared to last year

FILE PHOTO - A motorist fills up the fuel tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. A big explanation for the recent decline in gas prices is seasonality with prices at the pump almost always easing at this time of year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices in the state are down nearly 19% compared to one year ago, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

The current average gas price in the state is $2.78 for unleaded fuel, two cents less than last week and 65 cents less than last year.

“Texas gas prices are 18.9 percent lower when compared to one year ago,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Fuel price averages are expected to continue to move lower as Autumn begins.”

In San Antonio, you can expect to pay an average gas price of $2.76 per gallon, up from $2.62 a week ago but down from $3.49 a year ago. The highest gas price recorded in San Antonio was $4.68 on June 13, 2022.

Drivers in the El Paso metro area are paying the highest prices for gas at $3.08 a gallon on average. In Lubbock, drivers are paying the least at $2.58 per gallon, AAA said.

The national average for an unleaded gallon of gas is $3.22, two cents less than last week and 66 cents less than last year.

AAA said falling demand and oil costs will likely keep gas prices sliding.