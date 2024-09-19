Frost to host electronic recycling events throughout October

(Photo by ready made on Pexels.com)

Frost will host multiple free recycling events throughout the month of October to help people dispose of old electronic devices.

People can drop off their old small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, miscellaneous wires and metal options. Frost said anything with a plug, except cathode ray tube (CRT) televisions and monitors, is welcome.

The events will happen on the following dates at these locations:

Oct. 2 - 2-4 p.m. at Bandera/1604 Financial Center on 11555 Bandera Road

Oct. 3 - 10 a.m.-noon at Boeing Center at Tech Port on 3331 General Hudnell Drive

Oct. 11 - 10 a.m.-noon at Colonnade Financial Center on 10215 Wurzbach Road

Oct. 15 - 1-3 p.m. at McCreless Financial Center on 4202 S New Braunfels Avenue

Oct. 16 - 10 a.m.-noon at North Frost Financial Center on 1155 NE Loop 410

Oct. 23 - 10 a.m.-noon at Vista View Financial Center on 12607 Blanco Road

Oct. 31 - 10 a.m.-noon at 281N Financial Center on 16500 San Pedro Avenue

These events are all free and open to the public.