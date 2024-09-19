86º
Head for the Cure 5K returns to the Alamo City

This the eleventh year of the race, which supports brain cancer research

Joy Presley, Executive Producer, GMSA

SAN ANTONIO – Prepare to lace up your shoes for the 11th Annual Head for the Cure 5K run/walk.

The proceeds of the event go toward supporting continued brain cancer research.

KSAT anchor Stephanie Serna will emcee the event that is close to our hearts here at KSAT.

We run in honor of our late News Director, Jim Boyle, who passed away in 2014 from Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Boyle’s legacy lives on through many of us at KSAT, and his memory continues to inspire us.

The race begins on Sept. 28, 2024, at 8 a.m. at Providence Catholic School, located at 1215 North St. Mary’s Street, outside the KSAT 12 studios.

To register for the race, click here.

Joy Presley is the GMSA Executive Producer at KSAT. She is passionate about morning news and has worked the overnight/early morning shift since 2010. She has a degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and has covered a wide range of stories, including the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. She loves going to the beach, movies and road trips.

