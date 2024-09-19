Head for the Cure 5K returns to the Alamo City

The race begins on Sept. 28, 2024, at 8 a.m. at Providence Catholic School, located at 1215 North St. Mary’s Street, outside the KSAT 12 studios.

SAN ANTONIO – Prepare to lace up your shoes for the 11th Annual Head for the Cure 5K run/walk.

The proceeds of the event go toward supporting continued brain cancer research.

KSAT anchor Stephanie Serna will emcee the event that is close to our hearts here at KSAT.

We run in honor of our late News Director, Jim Boyle, who passed away in 2014 from Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Boyle’s legacy lives on through many of us at KSAT, and his memory continues to inspire us.

To register for the race, click here.