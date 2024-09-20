87º
Fiesta San Antonio Commission to vote on Fiesta 2025 poster

Selected poster design will be unveiled Jan. 29, 2025

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – It’s never too early to start thinking about Fiesta!

While the celebration is still months away, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission will be voting on the Fiesta 2025 poster design on Thursday.

David Christian, president of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, selected five artists to submit a poster design.

Each finalist will explain the inspiration of their design at an event Thursday night.

Dues-paying members of the Fiesta Commission will then vote for their favorite design.

The winning poster will be unveiled on Jan. 29, 2025, at the Witte Museum.

Fiesta will be held from April 24 to May 4, 2025.

