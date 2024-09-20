Guardians of the Children’s San Antonio chapter prepares for 18th annual ‘Victim to Victor’ fundraiser

SAN ANTONIO – Guardians of the Children, a nonprofit with a San Antonio chapter, works to help empower, protect, and support children who have been abused.

The group of volunteer motorcycle riders routinely accompanies children to court throughout a sometimes years-long process.

“When we come into this, we see them in that stage in their life and seeing them just grow into a victor — and to somebody that’s victorious and is not afraid — and just has courage and strength, It’s just fantastic,” a volunteer who goes by Murmaid told KSAT.

Every year, the nonprofit will “adopt” around 100 children who have overcome abuse. The group gives the children a biker-cut leather jacket and chooses a biker name.

The group’s slogan “They call, we ride,” means that its members will rush to children’s aid whenever they ask for it.

Guardians of the Children is hosting its 18th annual “Victim to Victor” fundraiser from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Helotes Fairgrounds.

