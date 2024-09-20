Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old San Antonio man

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a missing 74-year-old San Antonio man.
San Antonio police said Juan Gutierrez, 74, was last seen around 1 p.m. in the 18000 block of Marble Spring.
Gutierrez was last seen wearing a U.S. Air Force baseball cap, black-rimmed glasses, a gray shirt, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes.
Police said Gutierrez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has brown eyes and gray hair.
Authorities said Gutierrez was previously diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
SAPD said Gutierrez may also be traveling in a gray 2012 Toyota Tacoma with the Texas license plate CA0-0960.
If you have any information on Gutierrez’s whereabouts, contact SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at (210)-207-7660.