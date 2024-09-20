Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old San Antonio man

(San Antonio Police Department , Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Juan Gutierrez was last seen at 18000 block of Marble Springs on the North Side wearing a U.S. Air Force baseball cap, SAPD said. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes.

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a missing 74-year-old San Antonio man.

San Antonio police said Juan Gutierrez, 74, was last seen around 1 p.m. in the 18000 block of Marble Spring.

Gutierrez was last seen wearing a U.S. Air Force baseball cap, black-rimmed glasses, a gray shirt, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes.

Police said Gutierrez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Authorities said Gutierrez was previously diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

SAPD said Gutierrez may also be traveling in a gray 2012 Toyota Tacoma with the Texas license plate CA0-0960.

If you have any information on Gutierrez’s whereabouts, contact SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at (210)-207-7660.