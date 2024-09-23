800+ CPS Energy customers without power on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – More than 800 CPS Energy customers are without power Monday afternoon on the North Side, according to the company’s outage map.

CPS Energy posted on social media that an 18-wheeler came into contact with CPS Energy wires around 2:36 p.m.

“We have crews on-site working quickly and safely to restore power,” the social media post stated. The outage is near Loop 1604 and Bulverde Road.]

KSAT has reached out to the utility for more information.

Nearby, the westbound lanes of Loop 1604 are closed to traffic due to a crash.

The westbound lanes are closed from U.S. Highway 281 to Bulverde Road.

*UPDATE* 9/23/24 2:46PM - Eastbound Loop 1604 open to traffic. Westbound lanes remain closed. — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) September 23, 2024

At this time it is unclear if the power outage and highway closure are related.

For the latest CPS Energy updates on outages, click here or view the map below.

