Registration for Salvation Army Angel Tree program now open

SAN ANTONIO – Christmas may be about three months away, but registration for The Salvation Army’s 2024 Angel Tree program is now underway.

Applications can be made from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, from Sept. 23 through Oct. 4, online only at SalvationArmySATX.org.

The goal of the program is to make sure that eligible families with children up to 12 years old will have a gift under the tree on Christmas morning. More than 6,000 local children are expected to qualify this year.

The program has been in existence since 1979, partnering with local malls to provide clothing and toys for children, seniors and families.

“It’s arguably or possibly one of our most popular things that we do because the community really steps up,” said Brad Mayhar, Public Relations Manager of the Salvation Army.

Parents/guardians are asked to provide the following information at the time of registration:

Photo identification – current driver’s license or state/country-issued ID

Proof of guardianship with child’s date of birth – birth certificate, birth facts from hospital, legal documents

Proof of residency – lease/rental agreement or current household/utility bill

Proof of income – government assistance (TANF, Medicaid, Food Stamps), current paycheck stubs, or a notarized letter from employer to include contact information and current income

“Don’t be afraid to ask for assistance. I mean, that’s what we’re there for. We’re happy to help those that we can,” Mayhar said.

Mayhar said Angel Trees will go up in local Walmart’s and malls starting at the beginning of November.

A distribution date for the gifts will be in December.