Fenwick Academy head custodian Susanna Hernandez named KSAT’s Educator of the Month

The 2024-2025 school year is well underway, and the team at KSAT 12 is once again recognizing area educators with the “Educator of the Month” award.

For September, KSAT and Firstmark Credit Union are recognizing Susanna Hernandez, head custodian at Fenwick Academy, for her dedication to students on and off campus.

In the middle of the school day, Hernandez, affectionately known as “Ms. Susie,” was surprised with the award. Students and staff cheered as she accepted the honor.

“I love what I do. It’s very obvious. The kids — everybody means a lot to me. Thank you, guys, my God. Thank you so much. I love you guys,” Hernandez said, visibly moved by the recognition.

Although Hernandez has been with the San Antonio Independent School District for five years, this is her first year at Fenwick Academy after the closure of Huppertz Elementary School last year. For many students who also transitioned from Huppertz to Fenwick, seeing a familiar face like Ms. Susie has provided comfort during the adjustment.

“Just to see a familiar face has really helped them with the transition,” Hernandez said. “Parents have told me they’re so happy I’m here.”

Before the school year began, Hernandez worked tirelessly to prepare the Fenwick campus, ensuring it was clean and welcoming for students.

“You can tell that she has that passion, and she really wants the absolute best for our students,” said Dr. Cassie McClung, principal of Fenwick Academy. “She wants our students to come into a school that is beautiful, clean, welcoming, and loving.”

In addition to her custodial duties, Hernandez also volunteers her time coaching students in soccer after school, helping them improve their skills through practice and games.

“She teaches us different techniques to play soccer better,” said student Ava Castruita.

Hernandez instills pride in her students, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean school environment.

“She always gives us tickets (for snacks) when we pick up trash,” said student Joy Zimmerman. “She keeps our school clean.”

“I do what I can for these kids,” Hernandez said. “I just want to leave a good impression.”

