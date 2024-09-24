Fiesta FitFest, L’Étape Texas canceled for 2025, San Antonio Sports announces

San Antonio Sports and L’Étape Texas announced Monday in an Instagram post that the Fiesta events were canceled so the organization can prepare for the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Recommended Videos

“2025 is a big year for our nonprofit (San Antonio is hosting NCAA Men’s Final Four and we are part of the local organizing committee) and Fiesta FitFest/L’Étape was a heavy lift for our small staff,” said Carolyn Wheat, a spokesperson for San Antonio Sports.

Fiesta FitFest was a three-day event that included cycling and running races for adults and kids as well as a fitness expo with free workouts and vendors. The first event was held in 2022.

One of the biggest events included the L’Étape Texas by Tour de France, which is part of a worldwide amateur cycling series. Thousands of cyclists competed in the race, including Manu Ginobili.

“We understand the cycling community is disappointed, and we are too. But it was in the best interest of our organization,” Wheat said. “The licensing fee for L’Étape brand makes it cost prohibitive.”

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four is set for April 5 and 7, and Fiesta is slated to start on April 24.