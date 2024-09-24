90º
San Antonio Zoo offers $8 admission on Tuesday for Bexar County residents

The SA Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday

KSAT WEB TEAM

Zoo Boo! ends on Oct. 31. (San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for locals on Tuesday.

On Sept. 24, all Bexar County residents can get into the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bexar County residents can explore the zoo’s effort toward conservation, animal care and education, and take part in Zoo Boo.

If you’re not able to make it to the zoo on Tuesday, there are more Locals Days planned later this year.

Upcoming Locals Days events are:

  • Oct. 20
  • Nov. 29
  • Dec. 1

For more information on Locals Day, click here.

