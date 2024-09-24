Texas DMV office to open new location at Rolling Oaks Mall on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) San Antonio Regional Service Center will open a new location at Rolling Oaks Mall beginning Oct. 9.

The current location at 15150 Nacogdoches Road will close permanently on Oct. 4.

Recommended Videos

According to a news release, customer service improvements at the new office include a larger and more comfortable space with room to grow, ample parking for passenger vehicles and trucks, and the convenience for customers who may choose to wait, browse or eat inside the mall before or after their appointment.

Services provided at the center include replacement titles, bonded title rejection letters, title history inquiries, title error resolution, apportioned registration for motor carriers, and vehicle transfer notifications.

The center does not process vehicle registration renewals and title applications, which are provided at the county tax assessor-collector offices, or driver licenses, which are issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.