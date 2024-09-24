WATCH: People of New Braunfels voice concerns ahead of presidential election in ‘Your Voice, South Texas’

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – For episode 5 of “Your Voice, South Texas,” KSAT visited New Braunfels, a city in the Hill Country.

New Braunfels, located in Comal County, has exploded in population in the past decade. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 104,000 people live in New Braunfels. The population increased by 20,000 between 2020 and 2023, according to the agency.

Comal County is also a solidly Republican area. For this piece, KSAT conducted interviews at two locations in New Braunfels.

One interview was at Avery’s Kitchen, which is a family-run restaurant on Central Plaza.

“It’s my parents’ restaurant. Avery’s my dad; my brother is also Avery. We’ve been here for about five years. We’ve come to love New Braunfels,” said Nina Muniz.

Muniz said inflation is the biggest motivating factor in the November election.

“I think it’s like overall prices and the food costs, and we’re looking to vote for someone who’s going to fix the issue,” said Muniz.

Megan Moeller, a waitress at the restaurant, had the same concern.

“Even phone bills are going up. I mean, obviously, electricity has been going up...car insurance...” said Moeller.

KSAT’s second stop was New Braunfels Coffee, a spot that has been serving hot drinks to locals for more than 30 years.

The coffee shop owners told KSAT off-camera that they were also worried about inflation. One man said his biggest concern was the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

“That was an insurrection,” said Richard A. Bartholomew.

“I’ve seen all kinds of assaults, but nothing like I ever saw on Jan. 6. And I’ve been a Republican all my life, but I’m homeless now...I can’t go that way anymore,” said Bartholomew.

Bartholomew said he plans to vote for Democrat candidate Kamala Harris in the November election.