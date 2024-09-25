San Antonio police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 3 at the intersection of Culebra Road and General McMullen Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are seeking the public’s help to locate the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man earlier this month.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 3 at the intersection of Culebra Road and General McMullen Drive.

Police said Dylan Sandoval was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a white, single-cab pickup truck. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle had damage to the driver’s side front end. They are asking anyone with information that could lead to the identification or location of the driver to come forward.

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call 210-224-7867. To text a tip, send “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also submit tips on the P3 Tips app, available from the App Store or Google Play, or through the Crime Stoppers website.