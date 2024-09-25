Veteran survived prostate cancer, urges men to receive screenings

SAN ANTONIO – In 2024, more than 35,000 American men are predicted to die from prostate cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

That’s why a veteran from San Antonio is using his voice, one he’s grateful to have.

“I joined the Air Force in 1964. They put me into the flight medicine program,” said retired Sergeant Frederick Douglis “Doug” Stordy.

Stordy stayed on for 30 years during Vietnam, working with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and on the medical reception team for 18 space shuttle landings at Edwards Air Force Base.

In retirement, Stordy stayed active.

“Walking the dogs, stay connected. I’m trying to hold on to my youth,” Stordy laughed.

Stordy kept that spritely disposition even when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020.

“Because it was at the early stage of the disease, I really felt confident that the radiation would be the way to go,” Stordy said.

He sees the silver linings in everything.

“Every day, I thank God for all the blessings he gave me,” Stordy said.

Along with blessings came self-advocacy.

Stordy caught the cancer early because he made sure to do the simple PSA blood tests now used to screen for prostate cancer.

“This is a cancer that you can detect with a blood test, and if it’s detected on time, it can be dissected or removed,” said Dr. Angel Mier-Hicks with Texas Oncology in San Antonio.

PSA is a substance in the prostate that can be measured in the blood.

Dr. Hicks said if PSA levels are elevated even a little, men should continuously follow up.

It took multiple rises of PSA and two biopsies before Stordy was diagnosed with cancer.

Hicks said for men ages 55 to 69, two-thirds do not get screened. Then, symptoms appear.

“You go to the bathroom many times, you’re unable to empty your bladder, maybe you’re dripping a little urine, difficulty trying to initiate a stream of urine,” Hicks said.

Prevention is most important for people who have a family history of prostate cancer.

That goes especially for African American men, whose incidence is 70% higher than white men.

Scientists are still trying to figure out why that is the case.

“There is still research ongoing. There could be some genomic and genetic mutations that may happen more,” Hicks said.

That family piece is keeping Stordy’s son on high alert.

“He’s on top of it because he knows what happened to me,” Stordy said.

Stordy said he will continue to talk about it so other men know not to avoid screening or deny symptoms.

“There’s no shame. Stay on top of it; don’t let it get ahead of you. Follow your doctor’s advice,” Stordy said.

Stordy’s made advocacy a big part of his life, even participating in the American Cancer Society’s fashion show fundraiser each year.

“I am going to be one of the male models,” Stordy laughed. “This will be the fourth year that I have been a model.”

Stordy and Hicks want men to know the numbers: