SAPD to host auction on forfeited property

SAN ANTONIO – Construction tools, electronics, clothing and accessories are among dozens of items that will be available for purchase at a public auction hosted by the San Antonio Police Department’s Asset Seizure Unit.

About 100 items of forfeited property will be auctioned off. A list of the items can be found here.

Recommended Videos

The auction will be open to the public and held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the VFW Post 9186 located at 650 E. White.

Registration and viewing of the property will begin at 5:30 p.m.

All transactions will be cash and credit card only, but no American Express cards will be accepted.

All property must be paid for and picked up on the day of the sale.