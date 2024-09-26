Video shows gun pulled outside of San Antonio ISD high school during fight

SAN ANTONIO – Fear is how one Burbank High School parent said it feels to watch the video play out of their child involved in a fight on Monday afternoon.

“I couldn’t believe it,” the Burbank High School parent told KSAT. “Why is no one helping?”

Multiple video clips circulated on social media and within the Burbank community this week showing a fight steps away from the campus. The fight only ended after someone pulled a gun.

Some of these videos were sent to KSAT by concerned viewers.

One parent we spoke to asked us not to share their face or name. They said they’re a parent of one child seen in the recorded videos.

The parent said they weren’t there when the fight broke out but said their child walked away terrified.

“No kid should worry about that,” the parent said. “That’s not what school is for. He shouldn’t have to be watching his back.”

KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Independent School District for more information on the incident.

SAISD responded with an email that also went out to families of Burbank High School students. Below is a summary of what was in the email:

The fight happened before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23

The fight happened on Burbank Loop

Someone was reported to have pulled a weapon

Officers responded and detained that individual

Officers have the weapon

SAISD said the individual was not a Burbank High School student

SAISD said the weapon was not on campus that day

“Student safety is a top priority at SAISD schools, and we want to keep families informed of situations as soon as we are able,” Irene Talamantes, the principal of Burbank High School, said in that email.

The parent KSAT spoke with said that they still have questions.

“How is this going to make me feel safe for the kids to go back to school?” the parent said. “They don’t have an answer.”

The San Antonio Police Department referred KSAT back to SAISD. The district also sent KSAT an email that went out to Joel C. Harris Middle School families.

It is not yet clear if the fight near Burbank High School is connected to the middle school in any way.