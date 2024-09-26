85º
WATCH LIVE at 1:30: Hearing underway for former SAPD officers accused of fatally shooting woman inside her apartment

KSAT will livestream hearing that can be viewed in this article

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Melissa Perez, 46, was shot and killed by three San Antonio Police Department officers on June 23, 2023. SAPD Sgt. Alfred Flores, Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Officer Nathaniel Villalobos are charged with murder. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A motion has been filed in the case of three former SAPD officers charged with fatally shooting a woman inside her apartment last summer.

In June 2023, Melissa Perez was shot and killed inside her Southwest Side apartment.

The trial was set to start this week.

Sources have told KSAT attorneys for the former officers are unhappy with 187th District Judge Stephanie Boyd’s handling of the case.

Judge Sid Harle with 4th Administrative Judicial Region is presiding over the hearing.

Stream Thursday’s hearing live in this article or on KSAT+.

