Authorities identify man who lost control of motorcycle, crashed with tanker truck

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who lost control of his motorcycle and died.

The man has been identified as Carlos Severson, 28.

According to San Antonio police, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday on the Northeast Loop 410 access road between San Pedro Avenue and McCullough Avenue.

After he lost control of the motorcycle, authorities said Severson was run over by a gas tanker truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the gas truck driver is not facing charges.