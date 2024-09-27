74º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Authorities identify man who lost control of motorcycle, crashed with tanker truck

The gas truck driver is not facing charge, SAPD says

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: SAPD, Crash
Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who lost control of his motorcycle and died.

The man has been identified as Carlos Severson, 28.

Recommended Videos

According to San Antonio police, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday on the Northeast Loop 410 access road between San Pedro Avenue and McCullough Avenue.

After he lost control of the motorcycle, authorities said Severson was run over by a gas tanker truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the gas truck driver is not facing charges.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

email

instagram

Recommended Videos