Driver experiences medical episode before single-vehicle crash on Northeast Side, SAFD says

Officials say the driver was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department said a driver was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after experiencing a medical episode and crashing their vehicle.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Harry Wurzbach Road and Rittiman Road.

Authorities said the driver was involved in a single-vehicle accident. It’s unclear what caused the driver’s medical episode.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more becomes available.

